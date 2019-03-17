Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Insider Sells $6,025,200.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $6,025,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TYL opened at $202.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.92. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

