Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Chairman Sells $2,012,600.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.26, for a total value of $2,012,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $202.39 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $252.47. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.29. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.56.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

