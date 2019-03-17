Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.69. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 7603441 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $346.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.72 million. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Turquoise Hill Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on TRQ shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $12,865,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 341,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 315,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,254,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 277,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 35.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

