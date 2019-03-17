Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.69. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 7603441 shares trading hands.
The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $346.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.72 million. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Turquoise Hill Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.
Several analysts have commented on TRQ shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.
The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
