Trecora Resources (TREC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.00. Trecora Resources reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $74.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Trecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 92,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 981,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 78,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 78,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,697. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

