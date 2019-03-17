TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Sold by Aravt Global LLC

Aravt Global LLC decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 138,000 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 8.8% of Aravt Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $61,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,462,000. Manor Road Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG stock opened at $439.87 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $292.43 and a twelve month high of $445.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.66. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.55, for a total value of $7,150,089.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,340,023.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 229,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $434.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,167,407.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,274 shares of company stock worth $33,455,050 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Sold by Aravt Global LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/transdigm-group-incorporated-tdg-shares-sold-by-aravt-global-llc.html.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.