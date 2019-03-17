Traders Sell Valero Energy (VLO) on Strength (VLO)

Traders sold shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) on strength during trading on Friday. $34.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $291.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $257.15 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Valero Energy had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Valero Energy traded up $0.14 for the day and closed at $85.08

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus set a $110.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Standpoint Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Macquarie raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $28.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.67%. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

