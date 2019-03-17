Traders Buy The Coca-Cola (KO) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) on weakness during trading on Friday. $300.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $132.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $167.71 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, The Coca-Cola had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. The Coca-Cola traded down ($0.40) for the day and closed at $45.30

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

The firm has a market cap of $193.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 567.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

