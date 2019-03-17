TopCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (TOP)

TopCoin (CURRENCY:TOP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. TopCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TopCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TopCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One TopCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TopCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00393560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.01686982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00233859 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001921 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004881 BTC.

TopCoin Coin Profile

TopCoin’s total supply is 41,643,721 coins. TopCoin’s official website is topcoin.us

TopCoin Coin Trading

TopCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TopCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TopCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.