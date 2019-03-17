Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 472 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Comcast by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Comcast by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 125,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $187.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $40.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 5,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $209,102.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,868.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $139,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 912,661 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,979. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

