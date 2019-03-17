TLP Group LLC Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

TLP Group LLC reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of TLP Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TLP Group LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,716,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,066,000 after acquiring an additional 333,971 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,738,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 238,880 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 10,864,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,022,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 37.4% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,314,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Michael F. Steib bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $52,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,344.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 97,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,628,370.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,085,688.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Ally Financial to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

