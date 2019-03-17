TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 107.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 113,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 782 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

