Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires 105,645 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 198.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,645 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.4% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 4,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In related news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

