Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125,316 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 80.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 145.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO opened at $263.09 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.85 and a 52 week high of $266.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $5,017,168.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,506,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $1,358,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,009,587.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo-shares-sold-by-hudson-bay-capital-management-lp.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.