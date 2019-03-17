The Western Union Company (WU) Stake Lessened by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,384,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $791,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Western Union by 53,019.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,221,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $556,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166,142 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in The Western Union by 6.5% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,200,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,611,000 after purchasing an additional 809,286 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Western Union by 83.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,711,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,742,000 after purchasing an additional 308,324 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.35 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 225.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 21,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $402,782.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,265.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WU. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

