The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 567.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of KO stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $193.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/the-coca-cola-co-ko-shares-sold-by-investment-house-llc.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.