Texas Permanent School Fund Invests $1.01 Million in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Stock

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Eagle Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,737,000 after acquiring an additional 741,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,343,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $9,937,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 926,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,888,000 after acquiring an additional 158,303 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $55.42 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

