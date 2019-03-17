Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in LTC Properties Inc (LTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,632,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 120,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $44.62 on Friday. LTC Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th.

LTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/texas-permanent-school-fund-increases-stake-in-ltc-properties-inc-ltc.html.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At September 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states, comprising 103 assisted living communities, 95 skilled nursing centers and 1 behavioral health care hospital.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.