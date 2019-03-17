Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.06 Million Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $23,031,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,111,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $16,924,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,845,000 after acquiring an additional 295,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 120,420 shares in the last quarter.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Northcoast Research set a $38.00 target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

