TESARO Inc (TSRO) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 985,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.00% of TESARO worth $245,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of TESARO by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TESARO by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TESARO by 163.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TESARO in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of TESARO in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

Get TESARO alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSRO shares. BidaskClub downgraded TESARO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TESARO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded TESARO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on TESARO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their target price on TESARO from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.79.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/tesaro-inc-tsro-stake-lessened-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Shares of TSRO opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.38. TESARO Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16.

About TESARO

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO).

Receive News & Ratings for TESARO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESARO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.