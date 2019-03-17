Tenneco (TEN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.25, but opened at $28.10. Tenneco shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 1843615 shares changing hands.

The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Tenneco’s payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

TEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at $47,219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tenneco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 42,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

