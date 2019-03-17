Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TME opened at $18.27 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.10 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.03 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

