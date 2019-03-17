Telecom Argentina (TEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

TEO has been the topic of several other reports. Santander raised Telecom Argentina from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Telecom Argentina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telecom Argentina from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

TEO opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services and Nucleo Mobile Services. The Fixed Services segment offers basic telephone services; interconnection services; data transmission and internet services; information and communication technology services; other telephone services; and sale of equipment.

