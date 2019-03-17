Teekay Tankers (TNK) vs. Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

25.0% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teekay Tankers and Ardmore Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Tankers 1 3 1 0 2.00 Ardmore Shipping 0 1 2 0 2.67

Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $1.08, suggesting a potential upside of 7.50%. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus price target of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 59.89%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Teekay Tankers.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers -6.95% -5.74% -2.55% Ardmore Shipping -20.43% -9.38% -4.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Ardmore Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers $755.76 million 0.36 -$52.54 million ($0.20) -5.00 Ardmore Shipping $210.18 million 0.93 -$42.93 million ($1.04) -5.67

Ardmore Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teekay Tankers. Ardmore Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Teekay Tankers on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. The company also provides ship-to-ship transfer services, including lightering and lightering support, consultancy, and LNG terminal management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 52 owned conventional tankers, 4 conventional tankers related to capital leases, 1 in-chartered vessel, and 1 jointly-owned very large crude carrier; and 6 ship-to-ship support vessels. The company's vessels operated under fixed-rate time charter contracts with its customers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.