TD Securities Cuts Surge Energy (SGY) Price Target to C$1.70

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$1.95 to C$1.70 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGY. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. GMP Securities cut shares of Surge Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.46.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.82 million and a PE ratio of -69.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently -515.33%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

