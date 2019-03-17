TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TD Ameritrade have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s focus on increasing client assets and efforts to strengthen overall business through introduction of innovative trading platforms are commendable. Also, its association with TD Bank supports cross selling opportunities, and is a significant growth driver. Though, consistently increasing expenses due to ongoing investments in technology remains a concern, TD Ameritrade's topline continues to benefit from the rising interest rates.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TD Ameritrade in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised TD Ameritrade from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised TD Ameritrade from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 74.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,080,000 after buying an additional 1,374,810 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth about $1,968,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 628,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

