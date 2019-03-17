Taylor & Martin Group (TMG) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.09

News stories about Taylor & Martin Group (NYSE:TMG) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Taylor & Martin Group earned a news impact score of -1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE TMG opened at $0.08 on Friday.

About Taylor & Martin Group

Taylor & Martin Group, Inc provide marketplaces and value-added solutions for the liquidation of pre-owned capital assets, excess inventory and returned consumer goods. The Company’s platform, which it refers to as its TMG Complete Solution, offers a range of services, including pre-owned capital assets, such as commercial trucks and trailers, agricultural, construction and industrial equipment, and excess inventory and returned consumer goods, such as footwear, apparel and accessories, electronics and general merchandise.

