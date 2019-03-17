Taylor & Martin Group (TMG) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.09

News stories about Taylor & Martin Group (NYSE:TMG) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Taylor & Martin Group earned a news impact score of -1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
NYSE TMG opened at $0.08 on Friday.
About Taylor & Martin Group
Recommended Story: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor & Martin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor & Martin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.