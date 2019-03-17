TAGRcoin (TAGR) Price Tops $0.0007

TAGRcoin (CURRENCY:TAGR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, TAGRcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. TAGRcoin has a total market cap of $25,829.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TAGRcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TAGRcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.34 or 0.02315594 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00489963 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00021928 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00023977 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020674 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010958 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00038442 BTC.

About TAGRcoin

TAGRcoin (CRYPTO:TAGR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 16th, 2015. TAGRcoin’s total supply is 38,669,634 coins. TAGRcoin’s official website is www.tagrcoin.com . TAGRcoin’s official Twitter account is @tagrcoin

Buying and Selling TAGRcoin

TAGRcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TAGRcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

