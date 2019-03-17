T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.55.

TTOO opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.87. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 336.09% and a negative net margin of 487.17%. Equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other T2 Biosystems news, CEO John Mcdonough sold 14,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $49,179.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 34,587 shares of company stock worth $117,854 over the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

