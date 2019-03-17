T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.44. 2,842,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,886. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $127.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.16%.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $263,610.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 448,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,192,615.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,296,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

