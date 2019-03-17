Susan Searle Buys 50,000 Shares of Mercia Technologies PLC (MERC) Stock

Mercia Technologies PLC (LON:MERC) insider Susan Searle purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,826.87).

MERC stock opened at GBX 37.90 ($0.50) on Friday. Mercia Technologies PLC has a one year low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 40.99 ($0.54). The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14.

Mercia Technologies Company Profile

Mercia Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

