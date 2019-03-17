Surge Energy (SGY) Trading Down 3.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY)’s share price was down 3.3% on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Surge Energy traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 734,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,166,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Cormark cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.82 million and a P/E ratio of -69.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -515.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/surge-energy-sgy-trading-down-3-3-on-analyst-downgrade.html.

Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.