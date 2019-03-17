Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Cowen set a $55.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. B. Riley set a $65.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $830,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,720.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,272,000 after buying an additional 72,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,116,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,614,000 after buying an additional 160,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,614,000 after buying an additional 160,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,396,000 after buying an additional 1,430,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 993,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,020,000 after buying an additional 340,677 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

