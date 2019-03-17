SunTrust Banks Boosts Stitch Fix (SFIX) Price Target to $43.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.37.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $370.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $475,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 8,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 819,520 shares of company stock worth $24,067,313. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

