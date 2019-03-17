Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Short Interest Up 46.1% in February

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,368,247 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the February 15th total of 7,779,731 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,302,475 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 569.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.12.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

