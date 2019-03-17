Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Sun Communities worth $61,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,694,000 after purchasing an additional 416,425 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.90 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup set a $110.00 price objective on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 12,859 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $1,515,304.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,466 shares in the company, valued at $167,152,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 257,179 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,305,973.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,743.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

