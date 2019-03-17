STRAKS (STAK) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. STRAKS has a market cap of $147,624.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.03504207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.01537332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.64 or 0.04068015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.01328504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00111355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.01373017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00336848 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 46,854,389 coins and its circulating supply is 12,376,001 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

