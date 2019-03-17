Storm (STORM) Reaches Market Cap of $17.56 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, Bittrex, Radar Relay and YoBit. Storm has a market cap of $17.56 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Storm has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00392515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.01685862 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00232542 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001864 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004885 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,454,268,470 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinrail, WazirX, IDEX, Bancor Network, Coinnest, HitBTC, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Bitbns, Upbit, YoBit and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

