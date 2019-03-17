StoneCo (STNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $32.51 on Friday. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Get StoneCo alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in StoneCo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on STNE. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/stoneco-stne-set-to-announce-earnings-on-monday.html.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.