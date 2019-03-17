Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4,599.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225,706 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11,863.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,803 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 86.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,119,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,132,000 after purchasing an additional 982,198 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 47.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,590,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,647,000 after purchasing an additional 832,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,371,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $952,212,000 after purchasing an additional 781,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.01.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $28.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters acquired 500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-valero-energy-co-vlo.html.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.