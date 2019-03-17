Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 77,478 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,628 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,478 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. HP had a negative return on equity of 216.97% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 target price on HP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on HP in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Standpoint Research started coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.38 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

