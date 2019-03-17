Stitch Fix (SFIX) PT Raised to $28.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

SFIX opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.37. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $370.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.28 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 10,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $364,707.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 8,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 819,520 shares of company stock worth $24,067,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 464.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 62,266 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 246.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 56,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

