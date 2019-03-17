Stipend Trading Down 33.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $412,628.00 and $426.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 10,245,449 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

