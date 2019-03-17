Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,940 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 969 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $64,331.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,459.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $372,578.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $3,419,284. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

