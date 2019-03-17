Stifel Financial Corp Has $12.67 Million Holdings in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (REZ)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (BMV:REZ) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST were worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 32.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST in the third quarter valued at $1,538,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 26.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST in the third quarter valued at $24,860,000.

ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST

ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $67.72.

