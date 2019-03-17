Sterlingcoin (SLG) Price Hits $0.0309 on Major Exchanges

Sterlingcoin (CURRENCY:SLG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Sterlingcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sterlingcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Sterlingcoin has a market cap of $131,165.00 and $0.00 worth of Sterlingcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000440 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sterlingcoin Profile

Sterlingcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2014. Sterlingcoin’s total supply is 4,241,006 coins. Sterlingcoin’s official website is sterlingcoin.org . Sterlingcoin’s official Twitter account is @SterlingcoinSLG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sterlingcoin is /r/sterlingcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sterlingcoin

Sterlingcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sterlingcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sterlingcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sterlingcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

