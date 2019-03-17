State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 88,100 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 88,100 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Boeing were worth $48,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,402,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.94.

In other news, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total transaction of $873,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total transaction of $10,502,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $378.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $214.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

