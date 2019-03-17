Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.5% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gardiner Nancy B increased its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 5,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,910,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $5,006,823.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/starbucks-co-sbux-shares-sold-by-nicollet-investment-management-inc.html.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.