Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Starbucks by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 732 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.01.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $70.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $72.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

In related news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $5,006,823.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $11,635,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

