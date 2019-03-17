Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Stake in Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Old Republic International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th.

NYSE ORI opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.90. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.15%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In related news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $99,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,037,789.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $111,870 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

