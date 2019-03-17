Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $1.17 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,218,000 after purchasing an additional 707,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,743,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,218,000 after purchasing an additional 707,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,394,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,469,000 after purchasing an additional 372,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,054,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,273,000 after purchasing an additional 186,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,075,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.21. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $692.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-has-1-17-million-position-in-murphy-oil-co-mur.html.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Malaysia, and Other. Its products include oil and gas liquids, natural gas, and synthetic oil. The company was founded by Charles H.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.